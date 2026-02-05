55°
East Feliciana deputies: Clinton man arrested for rape, two children identified as victims

1 hour 47 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 2:55 PM February 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CLINTON - A Clinton man was arrested for two counts of first-degree rape with two child victims, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the Clinton Police Department received a complaint involving the molestation of a child and requested the sheriff's office investigate.

Two children were identified as victims. Rinaldo "Rah Rah" Robinson, 43, of Clinton was booked into East Feliciana Parish Prison on Thursday for two counts of first-degree rape as a result.

