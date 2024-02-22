73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Board of Supervisors to discuss relocating Alex Box bullpens

2 hours 9 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 9:54 AM February 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An agenda for the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting showed the board will discuss relocating the bullpens in Alex Box Stadium. 

The agenda states the discussion will involve a "recommendation from LSU A&M to Authorize the President to Execute a Lease with Tiger Athletic Foundation for Relocation of Bullpen and Construction of New Field Level Seating at Alex Box Stadium."

Essentially, the current bullpens would be replaced with field-level seating and the bullpens themselves would be moved. 

The supervisors meeting will be held on Friday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days