84°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Beach Volleyball set to host CCSA Conference Championships at end of April
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Beach Volleyball facility will be the host of the CCSA Conference Championships during the last weekend in April.
It will be the first time for LSU to host a large championship, which head coach Russell Brock says was the goal when designing the stadium.
“When we designed the stadium, we had the thought of hosting regional and national events,” Brock said. “We always planned to host big championships like this. It’s exciting to finally get that opportunity and we know that it will be a fantastic venue for a great tournament.”
Trending News
LSU, Texas, FSU and South Carolina will be playing in the tournament that starts April 25 and wraps up April 26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for person connected to at least 20 vehicle burglaries in...
-
REPORT: At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect...
-
Amite brothers, WBRZ videographer played part in 'Black Panther' director's locally shot...
-
Inmates from St. Mary Parish jail earn welding certificates
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Sit down with Brittany Weiss and Pat Shingleton