LSU basketball's losing streak at 9 after 87-77 loss to Missouri

Columbia, Mo. – LSU basketball's losing streak was pushed to 9 games Wednesday night as the Tigers fell short on the road against Missouri as the Tigers fell, 87-77, inside Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night.

LSU was led in scoring and rebounding by KJ Williams, who finished with a double-double, his sixth of the season. Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Derek Fountain also added 11 rebounds and 11 points of his own, earning him his third double-double of the season.

Missouri was led in scoring by Kobe Brown, who had 26 points for the night.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday as they host Alabama in the PMAC at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU.