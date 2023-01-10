LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56.

LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers.

The Gators capitalized on 14 LSU turnovers, having 22 points off of turnovers. Florida's bench also outscored LSU 26-10. KJ Williams was the only Tiger to really get it going, having 23 points and seven rebounds.

“I’ll always first say credit to Florida for playing good defense, but their length and athleticism bothered us some. I think after every game it’s back to the drawing board and re-evaluate how we can get some higher quality looks that we’re more capable of making. How can we find a way to eliminate turnovers because the first two opportunities in league play we had to win – you split those, we average nine turnovers a game. Our last two games, 31 turnovers in the two games. It’s just not going to give us a chance there," said LSU head coach Matt McMahon.

LSU now falls to 12-4, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers will have a tough schedule coming up, they will face four straight ranked opponents starting with No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.