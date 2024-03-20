48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball thumps LA Tech in the mid-week 11-1

2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 9:53 PM March 19, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team got back in the win column with a 11-1 run-rule win over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Tiger third-baseman Tommy White led the LSU offense with a 4-for-5 night at the plate scoring three runs and driving in two more.

LSU collected 12 hits, however it continues to make errors in the field finishing this game with three fielding mistakes against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers utilized seven different pitchers with no single pitcher throwing more than an inning and two-thirds.

Javon Coleman earned the win with his first and only inning of work, throwing 26 pitches, allowing one earned run and walking three.

White, first baseman Jared Jones and designated hitter Hayden Travinski each homered and produced two RBI Tuesday night to pace the LSU offense.

“We feel like we’ve got some things ironed out,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re going to be much better as we move forward, and that’s a lot to get excited about.”

Trending News

LSU will host Florida on Friday night to start and SEC series that will be a rematch of the two teams in the College World Series finals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days