Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball's Skenes and Crews bring home SEC end-of-year honors
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball racked up the SEC postseason honors with Dylan Crews taking home SEC Player of the Year honors and Paul Skenes earned SEC Pitcher of the Year honors as the team heads to Hoover for the start of the SEC Tournament.
Crews leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI so far this season. Crews is also the league-leader in on base percentage (.573) and runs scored (79), and he has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season. He is the first to garner SEC Player of the Year honors in consecutive seasons.
SEC Player of the Year. Again. @__dc4__ | @SEC pic.twitter.com/Yt5SUFIIJF— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 22, 2023
Skenes leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (164) and earned run average (1.77). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list. Skenes has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 14 starts this season. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times this season.
Season of Skenes@Paul_Skenes | @SEC pic.twitter.com/Gn1tUXihDs— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 22, 2023
Trending News
The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. LSU will play the winner of South Carolina and Georgia on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m..
2023 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU
Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
Along with the major SEC Honors, additional All-SEC team honors were handed out and a number of Tigers made those squads as well.
First Team All-SEC
3B: Tommy White, LSU
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
SP: Paul Skenes, LSU
Freshman All-SEC Team
Jared Jones, LSU
SEC All-Defensive Team
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot to death on North Acadian Thruway
-
Police investigating shooting along College Drive Monday morning
-
First 'Taste of Mid-City' food festival held Sunday for charity
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation hosting events to help navigate real estate market
-
BREC re-opens Maplewood Park, Glen Oaks throws family picnic day to celebrate
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View