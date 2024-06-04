LSU Baseball's season ends after falling to North Carolina 4-3 in Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, NC - LSU Baseball will not advance to the NCAA Super Regionals after falling to North Carolina 4-3 Monday night.

Things did not start too well for the Tigers with pitcher Samuel Dutton, who gave up three straight hits to load the bases in the first inning. Reliever Javen Coleman came in shortly after and gave up two runs to the Tar Heels before LSU got out of the inning.

LSU answered in the bottom half of the first inning. The Tigers had runners in scoring position with one out when Josh Pearson hit an RBI groundout to second base that sent Tommy White home for LSU's first run of the game.

Freshman Jake Brown tied the game up 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning with a 408 foot solo home run to right center field.

Jared Jones took the lead for LSU in the third inning with a solo home run of his own to center field.

The Tigers found their groove on the mound when Jay Johnson called upon Will Hellmers to enter the game. Hellmers pitched a career high 5.2 innings only allowing two hits, no runs, walked two and he struck out four. Hellmers, as well as LSU's defense, left the Tar Heels stranded on base on multiple occasions which maintained their lead.

Nate Ackenhausen came to relieve Hellmers in the eighth inning and struck out the side, but the ninth inning was left to the Tigers' ace, Gage Jump.

Jump gave up a double and shortly after an RBI single for UNC to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning.

LSU would force the game into extra innings. In the top of the tenth inning, the Tar Heels would have runners on when Alex Madera singles up the middle for the go ahead run to score and UNC takes a 4-3 lead.

LSU was not able to respond in the bottom of the inning, so they took the loss and their season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional.