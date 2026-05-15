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LSU baseball run-ruled by Florida in game two

1 hour 11 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 10:15 PM May 15, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball falls to No. 9 Florida 11-1 in game two of their final regular season series.

The Tigers lone run came from a Steven Milam solo home run in the fourth inning. LSU only had three hits in the game and struck out 11 times.

The Gators score five runs in the first two innings, capped off by a near-500-foot homer from Brendan Lawson.

Florida would get ahead of LSU by 10 runs after three more homers between the fifth and seventh innings.

LSU falls to 29-26 on the season and 9-20 in SEC play. They'll close out the regular season against the Gators on Saturday at 2 p.m.

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