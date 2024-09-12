84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball releases full schedule - see who the Tigers play in 2025

Thursday, September 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball released its full 2025 season schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers play two exhibition games in November 2024; they face Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 3 and the University of Louisiana in Lafayette on November 10.

On February 14, 2025, the Tigers open their season at Alex Box stadium with a series against Purdue Fort Wayne. Later in the month, the Tigers participate in the Frisco Baseball Classic against Kansas State on February 28, Nebraska on March 1 and Sam Houston on March 2.

LSU's SEC opening series begins against Missouri at home on March 14.

Check here to see LSU's full schedule.

