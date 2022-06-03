LSU baseball rallies for 14-11 win in Regional opener

Down by seven runs with six outs to play, the LSU Tiger baseball team finally found it's offensive stride and scored ten runs in the 8th inning to win 14-11 over Kennesaw St. in their opening game of the NCAA's Hattiesburg Regional on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.

LSU collected five straight hits after a lead-off walk and a hit-by-pitch and from there it was an offensive onslaught as LSU held on for the final outs of the game.

With the win LSU will now face Southern Miss in the winners' bracket game on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.