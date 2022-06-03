73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball rallies for 14-11 win in Regional opener
Down by seven runs with six outs to play, the LSU Tiger baseball team finally found it's offensive stride and scored ten runs in the 8th inning to win 14-11 over Kennesaw St. in their opening game of the NCAA's Hattiesburg Regional on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.
LSU collected five straight hits after a lead-off walk and a hit-by-pitch and from there it was an offensive onslaught as LSU held on for the final outs of the game.
Trending News
With the win LSU will now face Southern Miss in the winners' bracket game on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed