LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU Tigers have arrived in Omaha for the College World Series and started Thursday with a team picture in front of Charles Schwab Field, followed by practice inside of the stadium.

LSU is at the College World Series for the second time in three years and they are hoping to bring home their eighth National Championship.

The Tigers are preparing to face a familiar foe on Saturday when they take on Arkansas. LSU won two out of three against the Razorbacks back in May for a regular season series.

Fans are expecting an exciting game between the two highest seeded teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. Both LSU and Arkansas have star studded talent that have been at the forefront of college baseball this season.

The Tigers and Hogs get going on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The other side of the bracket starts Friday at 1 p.m.