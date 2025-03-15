76°
LSU baseball postpones Wednesday game against Nicholls due to weather; teams swap venues for later games
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball postponed their Wednesday night game against Nicholls due to weather hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown.
The showdown was supposed to go down in Thibodaux at 6:30 p.m..
LSU will host Nicholls at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in Alex Box Stadium. The second game, which was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, will be played in Thibodaux on Tuesday, April 8.
LSU ticket holders will have to use their Game 23 ticket originally scheduled for April 8 to get into the game on Monday.
