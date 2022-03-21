77°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball postpones Tuesday game against Tech
LSU baseball has postponed their Tuesday night game against Louisiana Tech at Alex Box Stadium due to the forecast of severe weather in the Baton Rouge area all day.
The game will try to be rescheduled with a make-up date later this season.
LSU, which just started SEC play this weekend against A&M losing two of three games, will next head to Florida on Friday in Gainesville, Fla., as the Tigers face the Florida Gators in a three-game SEC series.
Trending News
Game 1 of the LSU-Florida series will start at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Game 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday, and the first pitch for Game 3 is 12 p.m. CT Sunday. The games on Saturday and Sunday may be viewed on SEC Network +.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Renee Fleming's 'Music and the Mind' coming to Baton Rouge in May
-
Police looking for driver who launched rented Tesla into the air
-
Renee Fleming brings 'Music and the Mind' to Baton Rouge - Sunday...
-
Another teenager murdered in Baton Rouge in less than 2 weeks
-
High gas prices drive customers to buy smaller cars with better gas...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade