LSU baseball picks up win over a hot McNeese squad

Tuesday, April 15 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is back in the win column.

The Tigers offense got back on track en route to a 10-3 win over McNeese on Tuesday night. LSU breaks a three-game losing streak and stops the Cowboys' 12-game win streak.

Jared Jones went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Ethan Frey added three hits and two RBI for the Tigers.

LSU is now 32-6 overall this season.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday night, starting a three-game series against Alabama at Alex Box Stadium.

