LSU baseball overcomes five-run deficit, keeps season alive win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL - The LSU baseball team will play at least one more game this season.

The Tigers gave up five first-inning runs to Wofford in an elimination game Sunday afternoon, but the LSU bats came alive and led the Tigers to a 13-6 win.

LSU starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen only lasted 0.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits. Griffin Herring came into get the final out of the inning, but not before allowing three inherited runners to score.

From then on Herring would shut down the Terrier bats, allowing just one run while striking out seven in 6.1 innings of work.

On the offensive side, LSU got on the board in the second inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Michael Braswell and an RBI single from Jake Brown.

In the top of the fourth, the Tigers made it a 5-3 game with an Ashton Larson RBI single.

After Wofford added a run in the bottom of the inning, Josh Pearson hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to make it a 6-5 Terrier lead. Later in the inning, Brady Neal tied the game with an RBI single.

In the top of the seventh, LSU took their first lead of the game thanks to a Jake Brown sacrifice fly. Alex Milazzo then gave the Tigers an 8-6 lead with an RBI infield single.

In the top of the eighth, Tigers added an insurance run with Pearson's third hit of the game, an RBI double. Neal then plated two more to give LSU an 11-6 lead.

LSU added two more runs in the top of the ninth inning.

LSU will play North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional championship game on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT. If the Tigers beat the Tar Heels on Sunday, the teams will play a winner-take-all championship game on Monday. If LSU loses, their season is over.