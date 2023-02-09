Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball lands atop SEC coaches preseason poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU has been predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced.
Four different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. LSU led the way with 11 votes, while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M had one. LSU was predicted to win the SEC Western Division, followed by Texas A&M and Arkansas. Tennessee was the pick to win the Eastern Division, followed by Florida and Vanderbilt.
Two Preseason All-SEC Teams were selected by a vote of the head coaches. Ten schools were represented on the All-SEC teams with Texas A&M leading the way with five selections. LSU and Tennessee each had four, while Florida had three. Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Tennessee each claimed two first team accolades.
The 2023 regular season for SEC teams begins Feb. 17 with conference play set to begin March 16. Eleven SEC teams have been ranked in the top-25 of the preseason polls.
The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.
2023 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
Eastern Division
- Tennessee (12) – 90
- Florida (2) – 79
- Vanderbilt – 64
- South Carolina – 51
- Georgia – 48
- Kentucky – 34
- Missouri – 19
Western Division
- LSU (12) – 88
- Texas A&M (1) – 69
- Arkansas – 68
- Ole Miss (1) – 64
- Alabama – 34
- Auburn – 33
- Mississippi State – 29
SEC Champion: LSU (11), Florida (1), Ole Miss (1), Texas A&M (1)
() – First place votes
2023 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: BT Riopelle, Florida
1B: Jack Moss, Texas A&M
2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas
3B: Luke Mann, Missouri
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida
DH/UTL: Tommy White, LSU
SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee
SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee
RP: Brady Tygart, Arkansas
Second Team
C: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M
3B: Trevor Werner, Texas A&M
SS: Maui Ahuna, Tennessee
OF: Connor Tate, Georgia
OF: Brett Minnich, Texas A&M
OF: Colton Ledbetter, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: Austin Bost, Texas A&M
SP: Carter Holton, Vanderbilt*
SP: Hurston Waldrep, Florida*
SP: Paul Skenes, LSU*
RP: Camden Sewell, Tennessee
