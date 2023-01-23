LSU baseball lands another top preseason ranking

BATON ROUGE — Jay Johnson and his LSU Tiger baseball team is once again ranked No. 1 in the country in the latest preseason baseball poll.

Baseball America is the latest prognostication to put LSU atop the preseason polls becoming the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month.

LSU has already been named No. 1 in the preseason according to Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball.

Coach Johnson will hold media day on Friday, January 27 and the team will start full-squad preseason practices on the same day.

The 2023 season starts on February 17, when LSU plays host to Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

More information and the preseason poll can be seen below in a release from LSU.

According to Baseball America, “The Tigers sport the most talented roster in the country, featuring 2022 All-Americans Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes and Tommy White. LSU last year went 40-22 and added both the No. 1 recruiting class and the No. 1 transfer class during the offseason.”

LSU is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Baseball America 2023 preseason Top 25, along with No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Arkansas and No. 22 Auburn.

2023 Baseball America Preseason Poll

Rank Team (2022 Record)