Latest Weather Blog
Buffalo Bills promote former LSU assistant to head coach, NFL says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have promoted Joe Brady, a former assistant coach on the 2019 LSU football team, as the franchise's next head coach, according to the NFL.
Ed Orgeron hired Brady from the Saints in 2019 to be LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He is largely credited with playing a major role in the team's national championship season and was awarded the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in the country.
After the 2019 season, Brady left Baton Rouge for a brief stint as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. He was fired before the end of his second season.
A few months later, he was hired as the Bills' offensive coordinator. Four years later, he is replacing Sean McDermott, who was fired after the Bills' divisional round loss to the Broncos.
Brady takes over a team coming off its seventh consecutive playoff appearance, with the divisional rival New England Patriots set to play in their first Super Bowl since Tom Brady in just more than a week.
