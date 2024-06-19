77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU Baseball gets transfer outfielder from Auburn

Tuesday, June 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - After losing 11 players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, Jay Johnson is reloading with transfers of his own after getting a commitment from Auburn outfielder Chris Stanfield.

Stanfield comes to Baton Rouge next season with two years of SEC level experience. He finished his sophomore season at Auburn with a .276 batting average with 25 RBI and four home runs.

He also had a .760 on base plus slugging percentage (OPS) in the 52 games he played in 2024 at Auburn.

He is a draft-eligible sophomore but has decided to continue his collegiate career in purple and gold. 

It is possible that he can replace outfielder Paxton Kling who recently entered the portal to leave LSU. 

Stanfield is the sixth D1 transfer from the portal that will head to Baton Rouge. He joins four right-handed pitchers and infielder Luis Hernandez from Indiana State.

LSU has also picked up five JUCO transfers for the 2025 season.

