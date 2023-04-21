80°
LSU baseball game vs Ole Miss delayed Friday night due to weather

Friday, April 21 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

OXFORD, Miss. - Game one of LSU Baseball's series with Ole Miss was pushed back Friday night.

The game is now set to start at 8:30 p.m., two hours later than first scheduled. The teams cited inclement weather as the cause. 

