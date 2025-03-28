LSU baseball game against Mississippi State to start at 9:05 p.m. following weather delay

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has the opportunity to secure the weekend series over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday night in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU posted on social media shortly before 6 p.m. that the matchup is in a weather delay and will not start at 6:30 p.m. like originally scheduled.

We are currently in a delay due to inclement weather in the area and will not start at 6:30 p.m. Further updates will come once a new first pitch time is determined. pic.twitter.com/6LPiJ9zvQz — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 28, 2025

The LSU baseball website said the start time was set to 9:00 p.m., but that the start time would be "no earlier that 9:05 p.m."

The Tigers stormed back from a 6-2 deficit on Thursday with a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs in the first game of the series.

A three-run blast by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run homer by shortstop Steven Milam highlighted the Tigers' comeback victory.

RHP Anthony Eyanson is the projected starter on the mound for the Tigers. Eyanson is 3-0 for the Tigers with a 4.50 ERA in 32 innings of work this season.

LSU is now 24-3 overall with a 5-2 record in the SEC. Mississippi State fell to 16-10 and 1-6 in conference play after Thursday night's game.

Once the game begins, it will air on SEC Network+.