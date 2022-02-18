42°
LSU baseball beats Maine 13-1 in season opener
BATON ROUGE- The Jay Johnson era has officially started for the LSU baseball program, as the Tigers beat Maine 13-1 in the season opener.
Sophomore Blake Money gets the win for LSU, throwing 7 innings, and allowing 0 runs with 10 strikeouts. Four Tigers had two RBI's including Sophomore Tre Morgan who had 3 hits, 2 RBI's, and 2 runs scored in the leadoff position.
After not scoring through the first 3 innings, LSU scored 1 or more runs in each of the next 5 innings.
The Tigers had a clean game with 12 hits, and only 1 error. They will be back in action tomorrow at 1:30 with Ma'khail Hillard starting tomorrow.
