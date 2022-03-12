43°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball beats Bethune-Cookman 5-1 in game 2
BATON ROUGE - Much better play on the mound today for the Tigers baseball team, as LSU beats Bethune-Cookman 5-1 in game two.
Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd threw 6 innings, only allowing 2 hits, and 1 run with 8 strikeouts. That's Floyd's 3rd win of the season. As a team the Wildcats only had 4 hits.
Trending News
Offensively Jacob Berry continued his hot start with his 8th home run of the year, that's his 3rd straight game with a homer. LSU will look to sweep the series tomorrow at 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish couple working to help family of six Ukrainian refugees
-
Will Wade fired: latest here
-
New Girl Scouts on-the-go shop may be on its way to an...
-
Crawfish prices seeing domino effect from gas price increases
-
Local church teams up with non-profit to provide meals to those in...
Sports Video
-
Will Wade fired: latest here
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...