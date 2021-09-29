LSU Baseball and Jay Johnson land top 10 recruiting class

New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson understands the constant need to improve his Tiger roster and since being named the head coach in Baton Rouge in late June he's worked to bring in some of the best talent in the country.

The Tigers were recognized as having the sixth best recruiting class according to Collegiate Baseball magazine recruiting ranking released this week.

Coach Johnson was able to recruit both high school players as well as transfer portal players to bolster the Tigers 2022 roster.

The highlite of the signing class is infielder Jacob Berry who transferred in from Arizona after Johnson's departure. Berry batted .352 for the Wildcats in 2021 while leading the team in home runs (17) and RBI (70) earning him Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year honors.

Along side Berry, other signing class notables are right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman and catcher Tyler McManus.

The lastest recruiting honor is the Tigers’ 14th Top 10 finish in the past 15 years.

LSU is not alone in their success on the recruiting trails as ten of the SEC’s 14 teams appear in the Top 25 of the Collegiate Baseball recruiting poll, and seven league schools are in the Top 10.

2021 Collegiate Baseball Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking