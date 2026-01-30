LSU athletics under investigation for potential NIL violations

BATON ROUGE — College sports' new NIL governing body has launched an investigation into LSU for a potential rules violation.

A university source has confirmed with WBRZ Sports that LSU is one of more than a dozen schools that the College Sports Commission has contacted inquiring about unreported deals to NIL Go. Those unreported deals are connected with a variety of sports; however, LSU football is not involved in this inquiry.

"We have been in regular communication with the CSC since the organization's formation and appreciate their ongoing collaboration and guidance. We anticipate this specific inquiry will be resolved shortly. We will not comment further on regulatory matters," LSU said in a statement.

By law, NCAA Division I schools are required to report all third-party name, image and likeness deals to the CSC. That requirement came as part of last year's landmark House Settlement.

NIL Go is the official third-party vendor that allows NCAA D1 student-athletes to report third-party NIL deals.