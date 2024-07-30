LSU at the Olympics: TKN takes another W, swimmer Brooks Curry to compete Tuesday

Beach Volleyball

Former LSU Beach Volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss - known as TKN - have won two matches and are set to take on China Thursday.

Saturday, July 27 - WIN

Event: TKN vs. Sophie Bukovec/Heather Bansley (Canada)

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Watch: NBC

Monday, July 29 - WIN

Event: TKN vs. Mariafe Artacho del Solar/Taliqua Clancy (Australia)

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Watch: NBC

Thursday, August 1

Event: TKN vs. Chen Xue/Xinyi X.Y. (China)

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Swimming and Diving

Eleven former and current Tigers have qualified for the Paris Olympics: Jere Hribar for Croatia, Sabrina Lyn for Jamaica, Helle Tuxen for Norway, Jovan Lekic for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Maggie MacNeil for Canada, Lizzie (Cui) Roussel for New Zealand, Brooks Curry for the United States, Juan Celaya-Hernandez for Mexico, Pavel Alovatki for Moldova, Adrian Abadia Garcia for Spain, and Chiara Pellacani for Italy.

Tuesday, July 30

Brooks Curry

Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay Heats

Time: 6:08 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Brooks Curry

Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay FINAL

Time: 3:01 p.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Thursday, August 1

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: USA & Peacock

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:44 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Friday, August 2

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez

Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Saturday, August 3

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:37 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL

Time: 12:26 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Wednesday, August 7

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims

Time: 8:10 a.m. CT

Watch: E! Network/Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals

Time: 3:00 a.m. CT

Watch E! Network/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC and Peacock

Track and Field

Fourteen current and former Tigers will be competing for various countries in the Track and Field events, which begin Aug. 2.

Thelma Davies — Liberia

Mondo Duplantis — Sweden

Tima Godbless — Nigeria

Natoya Goule — Jamaica

JuVaughn Harrison – United States

Aleia Hobbs – United States

Shakeem McKay – Trinidad & Tobago

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – Great Britain

Vernon Norwood – United States

Favour Ofili — Nigeria

Godson Oghenebrume – Nigeria

Ella Onojuvwevwo — Nigeria

Sha’Carri Richardson – United States

Claudio Romero – Chile

Men's Basketball

Former LSU Tiger and current Portland Trailblazer Duop Reath and LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick will be a part of Team Australia. Former LSU Tiger point guard Tremont Waters is competing with Puerto Rico. Australia won their opening game over Spain, lost to Nigeria and they play Canada on Tuesday. Puerto Rico lost their opening game to South Sudan. They play Serbia July 31.

Tuesday, July 30

Event: Australia vs. Canada

Time: 6:30 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock



Wednesday, July 31

Event: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia

Time: 10:15 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Friday, Aug. 2

Event: Australia vs. Greece

Time: 6:30 a.m. CT

Watch: USA Network

Saturday, Aug. 3

Event: Puerto Rico vs. United States

Time: 10:15 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC Sports

Tennis

LSU Men’s Tennis alum Neal Skupski competed for the men’s doubles title with partner Joe Salisbury for their home country of Great Britain. The pair lost to the Czech Republic in a surprising first-round upset.

Gymnastics

Former LSU Gymnastics star Aleah Finnegan competed for her mother's home country, the Philippines, and placed 47th in the women's all-around competition.