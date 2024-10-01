LSU announces plans new library to be built on campus

BATON ROUGE — LSU announced plans for a new library on campus with construction expected to start in 2026.

The current LSU library was built in 1959. Now 65 years old, students say its age is showing.

"There is like a minor decay in some of like the bathrooms and stuff just because of like you know age. There's dilapidation and I think having something nice with what we already have, adding to that can make something even better," student Rex Perretted said.

Newer buildings on campus make the library look dated by comparison.

"I definitely love the library, but I do think it's a little bit outdated. I think it'll be great for everybody to have an updated Library to help," freshman Saprea Becker said.

"I feel like it's nice it gives like it adds to the feel of like the LSU campus," freshman Sydney Smith said.

LSU officials say the new library will cost $152 million, with construction expected to start in 2026.

The new library learning commons will be built between South Campus Drive and South Stadium Drive.

LSU says it's part of a plan to build another quadrangle near Patrick F. Taylor Hall.

Students talked a little about some of the amenities they hope will be added to the library.

"We have a great power system in there with being able to charge a computer, your phone, etc. We even have coffee shops, which is really convenient," Perretted said.

The library is expected to be opened in the spring of 2029. The current freshman class would graduate in 2028, meaning they wouldn't be able to see it as a student unless they attend grad school.

However, they are eager to see it when they are done.

"I would definitely come visit. Definitely come visit for sure, got to see the new updates after graduating," Becker said.