2 arrests made in 2025 Labadieville home invasion, armed robbery

Wiggins, left, and Gale, right

LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two men for allegedly breaking into a Labadieville home and robbing its residents at gunpoint in 2025.

Jared Marcus Wiggins, 31, of St. James, and Kendell Michael Gale, 27, of Vacherie, each face charges of armed robbery, home invasion and four counts of false imprisonment: offender armed with a dangerous weapon.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to an armed robbery call on July 7, 2025, at a home along Violet Street.

A victim told deputies that multiple people broke into the house and held the people living there at gunpoint while they stole items from around the home. Deputies found clothes, guns and "electronic evidence" at the scene that were taken in as evidence.

Through an investigation, deputies identified Wiggins and Gale as suspects.

Wiggins was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Gale was already incarcerated in the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Facility and is expected to soon be transferred to Assumption Parish for booking.