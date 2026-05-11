Group suing Ascension over parish's alleged secrecy about Hyundai facility again denied records

GONZALES — A group suing Ascension Parish over alleged government secrecy related to agreements for a forthcoming steel mill in Modesete on Monday was denied the public records they requested.

Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Rural Roots Louisiana were present at the 23rd Judicial District Court in Gonzales for a hearing on the case, Rural Roots v. Ascension Parish.

Following the hearing, plaintiffs and defendants are set to return to court in two weeks. The plaintiffs' attorney said the parish "filed a ruling to withdraw their opposition," which they believe is just another stall tactic.

The ongoing case centers on claims that Ascension Parish officials violated state public access laws, and focuses on allegations of government secrecy and deference to heavy industry and outside corporate interests, including those of Hyundai Steel, whose $5.8 billion proposed steel facility is set to be built on 1,700 acres of sugarcane fields in the RiverPlex MegaPark industrial center, itself a historic site.

Hyundai spokespeople say the plant is scheduled for completion by 2029.

Representatives from Rural Roots say that the parish has refused to produce any records, claiming they are exempt from disclosure. Monday's hearing comes eight months after the first public records requests were filed in September 2025.

The lawsuit has two components. In the first, plaintiffs argue the Ascension Parish Council violated the state's Open Meetings Law by signing nondisclosure agreements behind closed doors without notifying the public or holding a formal vote. They also argue the council violated the Louisiana Public Records Law by refusing to provide a copy of the agreement when asked.

The second suit alleges that the Ascension Economic Development Corporation violated the public records law by refusing to disclose cooperative endeavor agreements it signed with Hyundai Steel, Ascension Parish or the state. The economic development organization has claimed it is not subject to the public records law.

Another lawsuit filed in the 19th JDC by the same group alleges that the state of Louisiana entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Hyundai for a planned Ascension Parish facility without it being approved by the state's bond commission.