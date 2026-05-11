79°
Latest Weather Blog
Utility pole fire shuts down Highland Road at railroad tracks near Old Perkins Road
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently on the scene of a utility pole on fire on Highland Road at the railroad tracks near Old Perkins Road.
The department said Highland Road is currently shut down in both directions.
Trending News
Drivers in the area should use caution or seek alternate routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Intracoastal West Water System to experience periods of low pressure as crews...
-
Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading to reduced charges in death...
-
Second of 3 suspects pleads no contest to conspiracy charges connected to...
-
Investigative Unit: Former St. Francisville Police officer pleads not guilty to 2022...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 182 closed in multiple places after pair of...