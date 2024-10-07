LSU announces kick-off time for Arkansas game in Fayetteville

Photo: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE — LSU football on Monday announced the kick-off time for the Tiger's road matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 19.

LSU and Arkansas will face off in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Going into the 70th game between the two teams, LSU leads the series 42-23-2. Two victories from the Les Miles were ordered vacated by the NCAA last year; they are not credited as Arkansas victories.

Arkansas has won only three times in 18 appearances in Baton Rouge. The teams have also played 25 times in Shreveport, with LSU holding a 16-9 edge there.

The winner of the game will be given the Golden Boot, a trophy shaped like the two states.