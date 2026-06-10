LSP: Scooter driver dead after crash on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A scooter driver died after a crash on Magnolia Beach Road, Louisiana State Police said.

According to troopers, Gary White of Baker died after a two-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Magnolia Beach Road.

White, who was driving on a scooter, was struck by a Nissan who failed to properly yield onto oncoming traffic, LSP said. White was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Troopers also said they worked a separate crash in Ascension Parish. Otis Garrison, 76, of White Castle died in a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 18 after his vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch and struck an embankment. Garrison died in the hospital, with impairment suspected as a cause for the crash.