LSP: Pursuit results in crash on Essen Lane; suspect had three children in vehicle

3 hours 42 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 February 25, 2026 5:33 PM February 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police arrested a man they say had three children in his car as he led them on a pursuit resulting in a crash on Essen Lane.

Officials said a trooper attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for traffic violations on I-10 west. The vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit that ended when the driver lost control and crashed into the median on Essen Lane.

Nehemiah Rowland, 23, was booked for aggravated flight from an officer, three counts of cruelty to juveniles, reckless observation, aggravated obstruction of a highway and additional offenses.

Officials confirmed he had three children in his Charger at the time of the crash.

