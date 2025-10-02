89°
LSP: Multiple people in custody following pursuit of alleged carjackers on Perkins Road

57 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were apprehended following a pursuit on Perkins Road involving suspected carjackers out of Orleans Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

The pursuit happened around 2:19 p.m. Troopers told WBRZ that they were responding to a carjacking that happened in Orleans Parish, and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled. The pursuit ended around the Santa Maria neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle with a damaged hood being towed. State Police officials said they would provide more information on the people apprehended at a later time.

