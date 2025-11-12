LSP: Man shot by Tangipahoa deputy in Tickfaw after barricading self, producing firearm

TICKFAW - Louisiana State Police gave an update on a deputy-involved shooting that took place Tuesday, saying the injured person barricaded himself and produced a firearm prior to being shot.

LSP said that around 2:30 p.m., Tangipahoa deputies received a call about a man threatening self-harm on Waltrip Lane. Deputies determined the subject barricaded himself inside the residence, and after negotiations, left the residence but refused to comply with deputies' commands.

Troopers said that after TPSO's use of non-lethal law enforcement measures, the subject produced a firearm and was shot by a deputy as a result. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed as stable and is receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.