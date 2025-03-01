73°
LSP issued silver alert for an New Orleans man with medical condition

3 hours 30 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 12:31 PM March 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in New Orleans are looking for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from his home on Saturday morning.

Police said that Johnnie Crutchfield went missing from his home on Bonita Drive around 8:15 a.m. He is traveling in an unknown direction on foot, police said.

Crutchfield is described as a 5"10 black male who weighs about 180 pounds.

Police also said that Crutchfield suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact NOPD at 504-658-6602.

