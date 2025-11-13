Latest Weather Blog
LSP identifies suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers near Amite
INDEPENDENCE — Louisiana State Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
Trey Ramey, 34, is accused of threatening a Tangipahoa Parish deputy with a gun during a traffic stop on U.S. 51 near Velma Road, driving away from the scene and firing multiple shots at responding officers; he is also accused of later shooting at an Independence Police officer after he was stopped near Independence.
Officials said a Tickfaw Police Officer returned gunfire with Ramey.
Ramey then carjacked two victims, according to deputies. Ramey was taken into custody and is staying in a hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
Investigators later learned of Ramey's active warrants for hit and run, careless operation, filing false police reports and injuring public records.
Once Ramey is released from the hospital, he will be booked on warrants along with other charges that have not yet been released.
This investigation is ongoing.
