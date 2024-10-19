LSP: Former LSU staffer killed after being struck by vehicle following separate crash

Charles Baglio Jr., credit to LSU Athletics

INDEPENDENCE - A former LSU staffer and longtime Independence High School football coach died after being struck by a vehicle following another crash he was involved in, according to LSU officials.

Louisiana State Police said around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, troopers began investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 51 at Kohnke Hill Road in Tangipahoa Parish that resulted in the death of Charles Baglio Jr., 81, of Independence.

Baglio was a coach at Independence High School for 34 years, and he was the head coach for 22 years, and joined the LSU staff as coordinator of football relations in 2002. He worked on staffs with Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron.

According to LSP, the first crash involved Baglio's vehicle and another vehicle. Baglio's vehicle entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 in the pathway of the other vehicle traveilng southbound, resulting in a crash. Baglio's vehicle came to rest partially across both lanes while the other vehicle came to rest in the northbound ditch.

Baglio exited his vehicle and walked to check on the driver of the other vehicle. After leaving the shoulder and re-entering the roadway, Baglio was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second death as a result of a pedestrian being struck after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish this month. That death happened in Amite after a woman was hit by a vehicle while walking across an intersection after a separate car crash.

