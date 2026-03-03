Walker man sentenced to 75 years in prison for distributing meth, charged as 'habitual offender'

WALKER - A Walker man was sentenced to 75 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Albert Watson, Jr., 41, of Walker, was found with "a large quantity of methamphetamine, dozens of baggies for distribution, and a scale."

Additionally, he had a cell phone which had evidence of dozens of drug transactions, including audio of the defendant describing in his own words what types of narcotics he sold.

Prosecutors said Watson was charged as a habitual offender "based on the defendant’s extensive criminal history, which includes convictions for simple robbery, assault by drive-by shooting, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of lisdexamphetamine, and sale of a legend drug."