89°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Denham Springs man arrested for second time in two years for child sex crimes
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested for a second time in two years for child sex crimes, Louisiana State Police said.
Patrick McManus, 27, was booked for attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor after a LSP and FBI investigation that started in August 2025. McManus engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old.
State Police officials said McManus was previously arrested in 2023 for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Trending News
McManus was booked in the Livingston Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...
-
Aldi to open Zachary store in former Winn-Dixie building in October
-
LDEQ to test seafood for contamination from Smitty's Supply explosion
-
Mississippi couple accused of stealing $59,000 in Medicaid funds through Louisiana Health...
-
One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston...