LSP: Denham Springs man arrested for second time in two years for child sex crimes

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested for a second time in two years for child sex crimes, Louisiana State Police said.

Patrick McManus, 27, was booked for attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor after a LSP and FBI investigation that started in August 2025. McManus engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old.

State Police officials said McManus was previously arrested in 2023 for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

McManus was booked in the Livingston Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.