LSP: Baton Rouge man arrested for making an 18-wheeler rear-end him on purpose

BREAUX BRIDGE — Louisiana State Police arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly staging a crash with an 18-wheeler on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

William Baker, 34, was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler just before 10 p.m. on June 24 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3177, according to Louisiana State Police.

After an investigation, troopers said Baker passed the 18-wheeler in the right lane of I-10 West on the bridge, then straddled the center lane and hit his brakes even though there were no vehicles in front of him, causing the 18-wheeler to run into the back of him.

The 18-wheeler driver provided dash camera footage that matched the investigation's findings, LSP said. Baker allegedly submitted a false report that contradicted the video.

Baker was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for staging a motor vehicle crash and filing or maintaining false public records.