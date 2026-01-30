Latest Weather Blog
LSP: 2 kids struck by car after exiting bus in Thibodaux in serious condition; 5 other people hospitalized
THIBODAUX – Two children who were struck by a car while getting off a Lafourche Parish school bus are still hospitalized with serious injuries, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers said that, on Thursday, just before 4 p.m., on Talbot Avenue near Meadows Circle in Thibodaux, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north before entering the southbound lane in a marked no-passing zone while attempting to pass other cars.
While passing, the Impala rear-ended a Honda Accord and left the roadway, striking the two kids standing in the road after being dropped off from their school bus.
Both kids were taken to out-of-area hospitals.
Two occupants of the Impala were also hospitalized with serious injuries, while the driver and three passengers of the Civic, two of whom were juveniles, were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
"Due to the seriousness of the injuries and the need for immediate medical transport of the Chevrolet occupants, Troopers are continuing efforts to confirm who was driving the Chevrolet at the time of the crash," officials said.
