2 children hit while getting off school bus in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX - Two children were hit while getting off their school bus in Thibodaux, officials said.
Louisiana State Police confirmed the crash happened Thursday at 4 p.m. outside the Solar Trailer Park.
Two children were struck by a vehicle and taken to hospitals, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
LSP said the crash is under investigation.
