LSP: 19-year-old pedestrian from Baton Rouge killed after walking across highway, struck by vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge pedestrian was killed in a single-vehicle crash on La. 23 in Belle Chasse early Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Kyrin Dotson, 19, was involved in a crash that took place around 4 a.m. on La. 23 just north of Seatrain Road in Plaquemines Parish.

According to LSP, a vehicle was traveling northbound as Dotson walked across the northbound lanes directly into the flow of traffic, resulting in the vehicle striking Dotson in the left lane.

Dotson was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured.