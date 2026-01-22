66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: Heavy presence at La. Highway 16 near Hillon Hood Road due to burglary investigation

1 hour 33 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 3:25 PM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A "number of" Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles are at La. Highway 16 near Hillon Hood Road due to a robbery investigation.

Officials they are at the 24000 block at La. Highway 16. No other information was given regarding an investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days