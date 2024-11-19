78°
Latest Weather Blog
LPSO: 13-year-old arrested for menacing after threat to Juban Parc Junior High
LIVINGSTON - A 13-year-old was arrested for menacing after a threat to a school, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to LPSO, the incident took place at Juban Parc Junior High School and a 13-year-old girl was arrested as a result.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings
-
J.K Haynes Elementary will close its doors at the end of fall...
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man