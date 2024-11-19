78°
LPSO: 13-year-old arrested for menacing after threat to Juban Parc Junior High

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - A 13-year-old was arrested for menacing after a threat to a school, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to LPSO, the incident took place at Juban Parc Junior High School and a 13-year-old girl was arrested as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.

