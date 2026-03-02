Low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys in Livingston and St. Helena parishes

LIVINGSTON — Residents in Livingston Parish may notice low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys over the next few weeks.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Xcalibur Multiphysics will be flying airborne mapping surveys through mid-April in Livingston and St. Helena parishes to identify abandoned oil wells in the region.

The helicopters involved in the surveys record Earth's magnetic field with onboard sensors to detect oil well casings.

The surveys will be conducted at low altitudes, about 82 feet above the ground. The helicopters' flight paths have been modified to avoid flying directly over houses and structures in the area.