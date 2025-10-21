Loved one speaks out following shooting in Pierre Part

PIERRE PART - Last Thursday, a shooting took place along Bayou Drive in what is believed to be a racially-motivated crime.

Harley Son, the owner of the home the shooting happened, says her mother and her mother's boyfriend, Chris Haynes, were at her house and helping her prepare for a baby shower when the unthinkable happened.

She left the house to grab some fuel while Haynes was weed-eating her yard. When Son returned, Haynes told her about a conversation he had with her neighbor.

"When I pulled in the driveway, Chris had just come to tell me that. He was like, 'Your neighbor is a racist,' and he was saying the N-word is not allowed in Pierre Part. And I was like, 'Oh, don't worry about him'," Son said.

She was heading back to the store when she heard screaming.

"I get out of my car, and I go to walk, and Chris comes out of like the back door and like he's holding his stomach and he's like stumbling," she said.

She ran to her young daughter, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and hid her from the gunfire.

"I put her under the sink, and I'm like, 'Layla, you have to stay here. Do not come out until I come get you,'" Son said. "She's just crying, she's hysterical."

Son says she called 911.

"I go to call the cops, and when I look up, he's like right there and he's pointing the gun. And he's like, 'Where is he?'" she said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect shot toward them.

"My mom is screaming, 'He's shooting at the cops! He's shooting at the cops! He's shooting at the cops!'" Son said.

The shooter grazed Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, and that's when a deputy shot the suspect.

Son says the situation is very shocking, considering that her few encounters with the suspect were always nice.

"If he is outside with his dogs, my daughter, she'll go and play with the dogs. The little bit that I've talked to him, you know, he's always been really nice," she said.

Haynes is expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days.

State Police has not released the identity of the shooter or the charges they will face. WBRZ is waiting for more details.