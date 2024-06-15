Love Heals Free Clinic to provide healthcare services at Southern Mini Dome Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - Love Heals The Boot will be holding a free clinic at Southern University's Mini Dome from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the group, the clinic provides free eye exams, prescription glasses, dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, medical exams, treatment of chronic illnesses, and prescription medications. No ID, appointment or no insurance is required, although it is first come first serve.

The clinic will take place across the state on these dates:

June 17, 2024 - Opelousas Love Heals Free Clinic

June 20, 2024 - Alexandria Love Heals Free Clinic

June 22, 2024 - Shreveport Love Heals Free Clinic