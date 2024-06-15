95°
Latest Weather Blog
Love Heals Free Clinic to provide healthcare services at Southern Mini Dome Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - Love Heals The Boot will be holding a free clinic at Southern University's Mini Dome from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the group, the clinic provides free eye exams, prescription glasses, dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, medical exams, treatment of chronic illnesses, and prescription medications. No ID, appointment or no insurance is required, although it is first come first serve.
The clinic will take place across the state on these dates:
Trending News
June 17, 2024 - Opelousas Love Heals Free Clinic
June 20, 2024 - Alexandria Love Heals Free Clinic
June 22, 2024 - Shreveport Love Heals Free Clinic
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Accomplice arrested following Loranger murder and kidnapping
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night